Lost Tennessee dog reunited with owners in SW Oklahoma

COMANCHE CO., OK (TNN) - A dog was reunited with it’s owners in Comanche County this week nearly three years after it went missing in Tennessee. On Monday, the dog Sammy saw its owners for the first time in years, but how they found each other again is quite a tale.
“We were right outside having a little barbecue,” Elizabeth Thompson said. “And I noticed him in my pond, and so I opened my back door, and he came running right up to me.”
Thompson said she then called her neighbors to see if it was their dog, but when nobody claimed him, she took him to a local vet’s office to have him scanned for a microchip.
“They gave me three numbers off the microchip, and one of them was in Tennessee, one of them was in Maryland, and one of them was a disconnected Oklahoma number,” she said.
Once she got the numbers, she started calling them right away.
“I couldn’t get any answers,” Thompson said. “One of them thought I was crazy and eventually the Tennessee number called me back. At first, she didn’t really believe me that I had found a dog. She was like I need you to send me pictures.”
“And as soon as I saw the picture, I knew it was him even though he has gained a lot of weight since we last saw him,” Vicki Perry, Sammy’s owner said. “But you can tell from the markings, he has some distinct markings. But, yeah, we were really surprised.”
Perry said they had never been to Oklahoma before. Thompson said she later found out the dogs most recent owner in Oklahoma passed away earlier this year, but Perry has no idea how Sammy came to live with him or how he got here.
Despite their separation, Perry said she never gave up hope. After realizing it really was her dog, the couple jumped in their car and drove straight to Oklahoma.
“Because the dog was so young when he was lost, I didn’t expect him to recognize his owners the way he did, but he did,” Thompson said. “He jumped on them happy as could be like they never missed a step.”
Sammy and his owners are back home in Tennessee now, and Perry said he acts like he never left.
“He’s always slept in the recliner, and he jumped right up there and took a nap,” Perry said. “It’s great to have him back. We are thrilled.”
Thompson said there is no telling what Sammy’s been through over the past three years, but she’s happy she was able to reunite him with his owners. She said she’s going to miss him.
“Having him here was my favorite part,” Thompson said. “He fit in like a big, fat little sausage on my couch, he got all the spaghetti and meatballs he could ask for, and we loved having him here. We loved it.”
“I’m really happy he found Elizabeth and her family,” Perry said. “She took such good care of him, and she really went above and beyond to find us and take good care of him until we could get there.”
Thompson hopes this isn’t the last time she sees Sammy.
