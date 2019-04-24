Man arrested after impersonating ICE agent, taking cash from construction workers, deputies say

EL DORADO HILLS, CA (KOVR/CNN) - A California man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.
Neighbors in the Cameron Park neighborhood were shocked to learn Patrick Mullany was arrested and charged with a crime.
“For something like this to happen in our area is appalling,” said Kathy Fridle, a neighbor of Mullany.
The Eldorado County Sheriff’s Office said Mullany targeted construction workers at nearby job sites saying he was an ICE agent.
He would handcuff workers inside homes and allegedly take money for fees as he threatened deportation.
"That's all I can say that's prejudice," said Don Godsey, who lives in the neighborhood.
After Mullany visited the same job site twice in less than two weeks, workers called police who served a search warrant on his home, and found cash in his white truck, two replica guns and pair of handcuffs.
"(He) talked about Mexicans,” said Joe Torres. “’They are dirty.’ I said 'I'm a Mexican.' Other than that he treated me right."
The motive here appears to be quick cash, deputies said.
“For this group to call us and come forward, it’s helpful because we got this guy off the street,” said Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Mullany is facing numerous charges including impersonating a police officer, robbery and false imprisonment.
