Netflix: What’s coming and going in May
April 24, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 11:36 AM

(Gray News) - New originals from TV comedy veterans Amy Poehler and Christina Applegate are among the additions to Netflix in May.

Poehler re-teams with several SNL alums, including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, in the film “Wine Country,” available May 10. Applegate stars in a dark comedy series for the streaming service, “Dead to Me,” set for May 3.

Familiar feature films arriving include "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," a pair of "Austin Powers" and all three "Matrix" movies. Anyone in the mood for a James Bond or "Jaws" fix should act before the end of April, as several from those series will be leaving.

All titles and dates are subject to change.

COMING IN MAY:

  • Charmed (2018): Season 1
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
  • The Mechanism: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Supergirl: Season 4

Available May 1

  • Knock Down The House - NETFLIX FILM
  • Munafik 2 - NETFLIX FILM
  • Angels & Demons
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Casper
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
  • Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Gosford Park
  • Gremlins
  • Hairspray (1988)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Her Only Choice
  • Hoosiers
  • Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
  • John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
  • Just Friends
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
  • Scarface
  • Scream
  • Snowpiercer
  • Taking Lives
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • The Dark Crystal (1982)
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • To Rome With Love
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
  • Zombieland

Available May 2

  • Colony: Season 3
  • Olympus Has Fallen

Available May 3

  • A Pesar De Todo - NETFLIX FILM
  • All In My Family - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Alles ist gut - NETFLIX FILM
  • Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dead to Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - NETFLIX FILM
  • Flinch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage - NETFLIX FILM
  • The Last Summer - NETFLIX FILM
  • Mr. Mom
  • Supernatural: Season 14
  • True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Tuca & Bertie - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Undercover - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 4

  • Like Arrows

Available May 6

  • Abyss - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 7

  • The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
  • Queen of the South: Season 3

Available May 8

  • Lucifer: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway
  • Insidious

Available May 10

  • Dry Martina - NETFLIX FILM
  • Easy: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Gente que viene y bah - NETFLIX FILM
  • Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Jailbirds - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Pose: Season 1
  • ReMastered: The Lion's Share - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shéhérazade - NETFLIX FILM
  • The Society - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wine Country - NETFLIX FILM

Available May 12

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 13

  • Malibu Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 14

  • revisions - NETFLIX ANIME
  • Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Weed the People

Available May 15

  • Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available May 16

  • Good Sam - NETFLIX FILM
  • Take Me Home Tonight

Available May 17

  • 1994: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Chip & Potato - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • It's Bruno - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Maria - NETFLIX FILM
  • Morir para contar - NETFLIX FILM
  • Nailed It!: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • See You Yesterday - NETFLIX FILM
  • The Rain: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Well Intended Love - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • White Gold: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 18

  • The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Available May 20

  • Prince of Peoria: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Available May 21

  • Arrow: Season 7
  • Moonlight
  • Wanda Sykes: Not Normal - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 22

  • A Tale of Two Kitchens - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • One Night in Spring - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Flash: Season 5

Available May 23

  • Riverdale: Season 3
  • Slasher: Solstice - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 24

  • After Maria - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Alta Mar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Joy - NETFLIX FILM
  • Rim of the World - NETFLIX FILM
  • She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Perfection - NETFLIX FILM
  • WHAT / IF - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 27

  • Historical Roasts - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Available May 28

  • Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available May 30

  • Chopsticks - NETFLIX FILM
  • My Week with Marilyn
  • Svaha: The Sixth Finger - NETFLIX FILM
  • The One I Love

Available May 31

  • Always Be My Maybe - NETFLIX FILM
  • Bad Blood: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Black Spot: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Killer Ratings - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • When They See Us - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving May 1

  • 8 Mile
  • Chocolat
  • Cold Justice: Collection 3
  • Dances with Wolves
  • Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  • Dr. No
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • From Russia with Love
  • Godzilla
  • GoldenEye
  • Hostel
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Licence to Kill
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Sliding Doors
  • Somm
  • Somm: Into the Bottle
  • The Birdcage
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • The English Patient
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Notebook
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • Watchmen

Leaving May 11

  • Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

  • Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19

  • Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

  • The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

  • Southpaw

Leaving May 31

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • West Side Story (1961)

