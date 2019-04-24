Oklahoma Highway Patrol changes tattoo policy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they’ve changed their policy on tattoos.
OHP Officials announced Tuesday that troopers with arm tattoos will not have to cover them up anymore.
OHP posted on Facebook saying "Live PD fans might remember the sleeves Trooper Russell Callicoat wore during a recent episode, well those sleeves are no longer required!"
The old policy required trooper to wear sleeves covering their arm tattoos.
Under this new policy the tattoos can remain uncovered as long as the tattoo doesn’t violate policy.
