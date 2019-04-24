Parents arrested after children found in modified cribs secured like ‘dog crates’

MODOC COUNTY, CA (CNN) - Prosecutors in Modoc County, CA, say they will not pursue child endangerment charges against two people following an unusual discovery at their home.
The suspects are Mercadies Williams, 25, and Ramon Zendejas, 25.
Modoc County sheriff’s deputies were serving a search warrant at the home last week when they found two children in two separate modified cribs.
Authorities originally referred to the cribs as "cages" that were secured to the wall like "dog crates."
But on Tuesday, the Modoc County District Attorney’s Office said it determined that the cribs did not endanger the children, adding the cribs in questions can be purchased on Amazon.
The prosecutor also said the incident was blown out of proportion.
However, Williams and Zendejas still face charges for misdemeanor meth possession and firearms charges.
Also found at the home, three firearms, ammunition and evidence of a butane honey oil lab.
Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said it's possible that the two adults put the children in the modified cribs to "keep them away from the other items that were located within the residence."
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.