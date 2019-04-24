Two adults and pets displaced after house fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (TNN) - We’re learning more about a fire east of Highway 65 between Goodin and Tinney Roads that left some people without a home.
Officials say the fire started a little after 4 Tuesday afternoon. They say it was caused by a cooking accident.
The manufactured home was badly damaged by the fire, with more than half of it deemed unsalvagable.
Two adults and their two pets were displaced , though no one was injured.
Five fire departments were on scene to control the flames.
The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced people.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.