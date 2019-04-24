UPDATE: Victims identified in semi crash on U.S. 287

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - DPS officials have identified two men that died after two 18-wheelers crashed early Wednesday morning.
Officials said Martin Cain, 46, and Ronnie Brown, 29, both from Ocala, Florida died as a result of the wreck.
Law enforcement and first responders got the call just before 2 a.m. Officials said both semis were traveling north when they collided with one another for an unknown reason, which caused both vehicles to crash.
The crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire. Shortly after, the second semi also caught on fire. Officials said one driver escaped his burning vehicle with minor injuries.
