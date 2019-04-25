Actor Michael Madsen charged with DUI after SUV hits pole

In this Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Michael Madsen arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors have charged Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole on March 24, 2019. Madsen has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to appear in court May 20. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)