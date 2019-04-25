Candle causes fire at Lawton party supply store

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton fire crews responded to a fire on the 1900 of Ferris around 6:30 Wednesday night.
The fire was inside a party supply shop.
Officials on scene say the fire started from a candle.
One person was inside the building at the time, but Lawton Police were able to get the person out. There were no injuries reported.
There was little structural damage, and most of the damage was to the store’s merchandise.
None of the other nearby businesses were damaged.
Ferris was blocked off for a short time to allow firetrucks to get near the building.
