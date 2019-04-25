Certificate of Courage presented to crash survivor

MANGUM, OK (TNN) - On Tuesday The Mangum Police Department presented the Certificate of Courage to a teenage girl involved in a terrible crash earlier this year.
McKenna White spoke to students last week about her accident where she drove off the road, over corrected, and flipped her truck twice before being ejected nearly 40 feet.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers who were on scene, they were surprised she survived the crash.
White was not wearing her seat belt during the crash and now encourages others to buckle up.
Mangum Police Department was inspired by her bravery and being a voice for the community and county.
