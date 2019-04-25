Chronic Wasting Disease in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - Officials have confirmed that a zombie-like deer disease is now in Oklahoma.
An Elk from Lincoln County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
There isn’t a cure or a vaccine for the deadly neurological disease.
Chronic Wasting Disease affects the brains of deer, elk, and moose, similar to Mad Cow Disease.
It can be transferred by scavengers like crows and vultures.
A Veterinarian at Oklahoma State tells KOKH Fox 25 news in Oklahoma City that this disease has put the entire agricultural industry at risk saying, “There are going to be states that do not accept deer from Oklahoma so some of our producers generate a lot of income from selling breeding animals to producers in other states.”
The only other case of Chronic Wasting Disease in the state was found in Oklahoma County back in 1998.
