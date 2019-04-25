Duncan Regional Hospital National Take Back Day

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) -If you have old or unwanted medications you will have the opportunity to properly dispose of them Friday.
They're partnering with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to put this together. It's the first time Duncan Regional Hospital has hosted this event.
People can drive to the south parking lot of the Learning Center located at Duncan Regional Hospital and drop off their medications.
Tents will be set up where they will be spreading awareness about how to properly dispose of medications. Clinical Social Worker, Sheri Leroux said unused medications can put others at risk.
“A lot of times people think oh hey I’ve got some left over antibiotics, but unless those medications are prescribed by the physician they can be very dangerous and detrimental to an individual taking them, said Leroux.
She said they cannot take liquid medications, inhalers, or syringes. A drop off box can be found inside the Emergency Room for use for those who can’t make it to tomorrow’s event.
National Take-Back Day at Duncan Regional Hospital will be Friday from 12-4:30 p.m. They’ll also be giving out free medication lock boxes.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.