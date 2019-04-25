Easter eggs memorializing child destroyed at Altus park

7NEWS first told you about Daron Murphy back in June, when a convoy of people greeted him as he returned home from the hospital. He had been recovering from injuries after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Daron passed away in September, prompting his family to create Easter eggs in his honor. They spent the last four months hiding them around town, sending a message to not drink and drive. But over the weekend, several of those eggs placed in an Altus park for an Easter egg hunt were destroyed.