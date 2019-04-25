Fire damages home, family pets die in early morning Lawton fire

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A family is mourning the loss of several pets after an early morning fire in south Lawton.
The fire at the home near 9th and H Ave. started around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, when firefighters arrived at the scene they were able to rescue several dogs from the home but they were unable to save a couple of others. The family had evacuated the residence before they arrived.
It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Officials did not give an estimate on the amount of damage to the home.
Firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire and will decide if the Fire Marshal’s office needs to be called in to investigate.
