First Alert 7 Forecast: Low storm chances into the weekend but looking more active next week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Overall, nice weather will take us into the weekend with only small chances for rain. Next week is certainly looking more stormy.
A few clouds and breezy this evening, then the winds will calm down after 10PM. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by 9PM and near 50 by morning. There is a very small chance of a shower in the morning then turning mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A few clouds tomorrow night and a slight chance of a shower Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 50s. A weak cool front will move through Texoma and stall near or just south of the Red River Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. There is a chance of an isolated strong storm Saturday evening, especially in north Texas. Highs in the mid 80s. Slight chance of a shower or storm into early Sunday morning then clearing Sunday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Increasing clouds Monday with storms developing during the evening and overnight. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Storms may become widespread Monday night through Tuesday. A few storms could be severe with primarily a wind & hail threat. Highs in the 70s Tuesday. Scattered storms will remain possible Wednesday and Thursday with at least a low severe threat. Also, heavy rain may become a problem next week and lead to flooding.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.