First Alert 7 Forecast: Low storm chances into the weekend but looking more active next week

A few clouds tomorrow night and a slight chance of a shower Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 50s. A weak cool front will move through Texoma and stall near or just south of the Red River Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. There is a chance of an isolated strong storm Saturday evening, especially in north Texas. Highs in the mid 80s. Slight chance of a shower or storm into early Sunday morning then clearing Sunday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.