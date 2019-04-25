LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a cool start to your Thursday, but don't worry temperatures will make a run for the lower 80s this afternoon. This morning there are also a few areas of dense fog. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go, and always remember to have your headlights on. Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the weather. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect dry weather to accompany us into the beginning part of the weekend.