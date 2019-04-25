LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a cool start to your Thursday, but don't worry temperatures will make a run for the lower 80s this afternoon. This morning there are also a few areas of dense fog. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go, and always remember to have your headlights on. Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the weather. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect dry weather to accompany us into the beginning part of the weekend.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few storm chances build in during Saturday evening and will stick with us through Sunday morning. There is a very low severe threat associated with the potential storms. Sunday, temperatures will be a little cooler after a frontal boundary moves through. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Next week temperatures will hold in the lower 80s through Tuesday and the upper 70s through Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected next week, and even through the extended bonus forecast. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Make sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
