Freedom Elementary celebrates Month of the Military Child

FORT SILL, OK (TNN) - April is Month of the Military Child and Wednesday, Freedom Elementary School honored those kids.
Military Moms and Dads lined the hallways this morning to greet and cheer on the students as they walked in.
This is the first year Freedom has put this on, but the organizer says she hopes it continues for many years.
“Most years, these children will go 9 months to a year without a parent who is deployed. They move every two to three years and we want to show them they have family everywhere they go," says incoming PTA president for Freedom Elementary, Julia Stephens.
Month of the Military Child began in the 1980s.
Freedom Elementary has celebrated the Month of the Military Child with Purple Up assemblies, asking everyone to wear the color purple because it represents all military services.
