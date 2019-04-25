Hulen assistant fire chief’s home burns down

April 24, 2019 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 9:14 PM

HULEN, OK (TNN) - We’re now learning that a home that caught fire Tuesday on Highway 65 in Hulen belonged to a firefighter.

Hulen Volunteer Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Mike Padilla lived there. He is also the Fort Sill Fire Department Training officer.

According to a sheriff's report, one of the homeowners told officials she was cooking when her vent hood caught fire.

The home is considered a total loss and all personal belongings inside were destroyed.

No one was hurt.

Money raised through the Go Fund Me page will go toward helping this family.

Please be in prayer for our brother and Hulen Assistant Chief for the Structure Fire was his house. Thank you to all Departments for your assistance.

