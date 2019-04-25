Hulen assistant fire chief’s home burns down

HULEN, OK (TNN) - We’re now learning that a home that caught fire Tuesday on Highway 65 in Hulen belonged to a firefighter.
Hulen Volunteer Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Mike Padilla lived there. He is also the Fort Sill Fire Department Training officer.
According to a sheriff's report, one of the homeowners told officials she was cooking when her vent hood caught fire.
The home is considered a total loss and all personal belongings inside were destroyed.
No one was hurt.
Money raised through the Go Fund Me page will go toward helping this family.
