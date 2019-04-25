Jefferson County man fired after wrecking county vehicle while intoxicated

JEFFERSON CO., OK (TNN) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeremie Wilson said he fired a sheriff’s department employee after the sheriff said he wrecked a county vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Sheriff Wilson said it happened around midnight on Thursday. The wreck happened in a rural area of the county. No other cars were involved.
As of Thursday morning, the man is no longer employed with the sheriff’s department. The vehicle the employee was driving is in storage as the department is investigating what happened.
Wilson said charges are expected to be filed Friday morning.
