JROTC students honored at MacArthur High School

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - JROTC students at MacArthur High School were honored during an awards ceremony Wednesday morning.
A presentation of colors started the event which awarded JROTC students based on criteria such as academic excellence and leadership in the program.
The Senior Army Instructor for the JROTC program says this is a good way to give back to the students for working so hard throughout the school year.
“We’re extremely busy and our kids do a lot throughout the year. They come in sometimes as early as 6 in the morning for practices, for drill meets and stay sometimes as late as 4:30 in the afternoon. And this is our opportunity to reward them for a job well done throughout the school year," said Maj. Craig Redfearn, Senior Army Instructor.
He added that he also wants to thank all of the organizations who supported the JROTC students throughout the year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.