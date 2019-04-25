Lawton Community Foundation presents scholarships to 15 Lawton students

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Around $30,000 in scholarships were given out to high school students in Lawton Wednesday.
Fifteen students were given those scholarships during a presentation Wednesday morning put on by the Lawton Community Foundation
Cameron University is offering to match those scholarships if any of the 15 students decide to go there for college next year.
Jennifer Stewart with the Lawton Community Foundation says the students were picked by committees of school counselors and teachers based on their work in an and out of the classroom.
“They are good students doing good things in the community, they’ve been active and received good grades in their years in high school and really just know they’ll be successful in college," said Stewart.
Lawton Public Schools’ teacher of the year was at this morning’s reception as well to give the outgoing seniors some advice before they head to college.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.