Marie Detty clinic in Duncan holds open house

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - The Marie Detty clinic in Duncan had an open house Wednedsay to reach out to people in the community.
It opened in November at 1313 Ash in Suite 102.
Marie Detty offers family counseling, parenting and anger management classes as well as mentoring programs.
The clinical director for Marie Detty in Duncan says today’s open house was a way for them to let everyone know what they have to offer.
“We just have a lot of things going on, and all of our services to children and family are free. We just want people to know we’re here to help and try to reach as many people as possible," said Linda Griffith-Lambert, Clinical Director for Marie Detty.
She says that the Duncan location will cover people in Stephens, Jefferson and Cotton counties.
If you’d like to set up an appointment at Marie Detty in Duncan, you can call their office at 580-606-6719.
