Oklahoma Blood Institute and CCMH partner for a blood drive

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Comanche County Memorial Hospital partnered up for a blood drive Wednesday.
This was the first time they’ve partnered up for a blood drive of this sort, with the hospital reaching out to former patients in order to bring more people in to donate.
The CEO of OBI, John Armitage, explained why it’s so important to bring people in who typically don’t donate blood.
“The magic of saying ‘hey support the hospital,’ ‘hey remember the time you might have used blood’ is working real well. It’s always important for us to have new donors helping with the lift, because some times people age out or get an illness and can no longer give, so we’re always looking for new ways to bring in donors," said Armitage.
It started at 8 Wednesday morning and wrapped up at 5 Wednesday afternoon.
