Retirement celebration held for Lawton fire chief Dewayne Burk

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A retirement party was held Wednesday for Lawton fire chief Dewayne Burk.
He's spent the past 27 years with the Lawton Fire Department, but will soon step down to take on a new job as Human Resources Director for the City of Lawton.
Chief Burk says he was happy to see his fellow firefighters come out to support him.
“I appreciate the fact that they’ve come to support me. At this point I feel like I’m leaving the department in good hands and the guys who are showing up today, it’s a very kind gesture for them to come out and show their support of what we’ve done over the years," said Burk.
Burk says he is looking forward to his new role.
Heisman Trophy winner and OU great Billy Sims was also there. He and one of his restaurant franchisees offered a free meal and cake to Lawton Fire employees and Lawton city council members Wednesday in honor of Chief Burk’s career with the department.
