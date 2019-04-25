SILVER ALERT: Comanche County woman missing

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT CANCELED - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Fowler has been found and has returned home.
LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who went missing from Elgin. Audrey Fowler is 79 years old.
She was last seen at the Elgin Tag Agency at 3 o’clock. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office says she is in imminent danger.
Fowler was driving a 2017 white Nissan Sentra with Oklahoma license plate number F-H-B-1-2-3.
If you see her call the sheriff’s office at 580-353-4280
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.