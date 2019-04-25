‘Spring Tea’ event happening at Mattie Beale House

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - You’re invited to attend a special community event at the Mattie Beale House this weekend.
The annual "Spring Tea" event will be this Saturday.
Attendees will be able to enjoy tea and cookies and tour the historic home.
All funds raised will go towards the maintenance of the home.
But even beyond fundraising, event organizers hope to bring the community together.
“It’s always good to do that one on one where you can reach out and actually see the person face to face, so we want you to come out and enjoy yourself," said Sherene Williams from the Lawton Heritage Association.
The Spring Tea will be this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mattie Beale home.
It costs $10 per person.
