Community Emergency Response Team looking for new members

GRADY COUNTY, OK (TNN) - The Grady County Emergency Management Team has announced they’re now seeking new members to join the Community Emergency Response Team.
Training for the Grady County Community Emergency Response Team will include basic first aid, fire suppression, light search and rescue, and disaster preparedness.
Those interested must be 18 years of age, have a valid driver's license, and pass a background check.
You do not have to be a Grady County Resident.
