First Alert 7 Forecast: spotty weekend storm chances and next week is still looking very active

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Most of the weekend will be dry but we’ll see several chances of storms next week. There is a threat of severe weather and heavy rain.
Mostly clear this evening through tonight with more clouds developing by daybreak. Temperatures in the mid 60s by 9pm with lows in the mid 50s. Slight chance of a morning shower tomorrow then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Despite winds shifting to the north, highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Near the cold front in north Texas, spotty storms may develop during the evening. A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Saturday night, there is a slight chance of a lingering shower or storm. Lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice under partly cloudy skies and with highs in the upper 70s. A stray severe storm could develop in far western Texoma, closer to the TX Panhandle during the evening.
Clouds will move in and thicken up later Monday ahead of a stronger storm system. Highs in the low 80s. Scattered to numerous storms will develop later Monday evening into Monday night, spreading southeast through Tuesday. Thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as well as the front moves to the south. Highs in the mid 70s. Storm may be strong to severe Monday night through Tuesday with also flooding possible. Scattered storm chances will continue Wednesday and possible Thursday. There is a threat of severe storms as well. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.
We should slowly clear out late next week into the following weekend.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.