First Alert 7 Forecast: spotty weekend storm chances and next week is still looking very active

Clouds will move in and thicken up later Monday ahead of a stronger storm system. Highs in the low 80s. Scattered to numerous storms will develop later Monday evening into Monday night, spreading southeast through Tuesday. Thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as well as the front moves to the south. Highs in the mid 70s. Storm may be strong to severe Monday night through Tuesday with also flooding possible. Scattered storm chances will continue Wednesday and possible Thursday. There is a threat of severe storms as well. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.