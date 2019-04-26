Tomorrow morning a few rain showers are possible primarily in northern and northeastern Texoma. Those showers should stay on the light to moderate side and move out by 10AM. Tomorrow afternoon more sunshine will return and high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Another round of showers and storms is expected tomorrow evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, with the main threats of wind and hail. The stronger storms should stay to the south of the Red River in our southern and southeastern Texoma counties. A few lighter rain showers could hang around into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s.