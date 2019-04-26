LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a cool and crisp morning as we start this Friday with a lot of places in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There are also a few sprinkles moving into our Western counties. These very light rain showers will stick around through mid morning. Mostly sunny skies will stick with us as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
Tomorrow morning a few rain showers are possible primarily in northern and northeastern Texoma. Those showers should stay on the light to moderate side and move out by 10AM. Tomorrow afternoon more sunshine will return and high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Another round of showers and storms is expected tomorrow evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, with the main threats of wind and hail. The stronger storms should stay to the south of the Red River in our southern and southeastern Texoma counties. A few lighter rain showers could hang around into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s.
Next week multiple rounds of rain and storms look likely. A few of those storms will likely be on the strong to severe side. The best chance for severe weather will be Tuesday into Wednesday. Next week we will also keep an eye on the potential for flooding. Given the high rain accumulations so far, saturated grounds, and rain chances everyday next week, the potential for flood remains on the higher side. You can always count on the First Alert Weather Team for the latest information.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
