Charges filed against former Jefferson County deputy who wrecked patrol vehicle

JEFFERSON CO., OK (TNN) - Charges have been filed against a now-former sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson County accused of wrecking a county vehicle while under the influence.
43-year-old James Brown was charged Friday with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence and transporting an open container.
According to an affidavit, another deputy arrested Brown Thursday shortly after midnight when Brown drove a patrol vehicle off a road and into a ditch, resulting in it being "seriously damaged."
It said deputies found several firearms including two AR-15s and a pint size bottle of vodka with with a small amount of liquid in it in the car. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.
