Lawton City Council discusses preliminary budget in special meeting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The City of Lawton is proposing a 10.56% budget increase from the last budget for the upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year. Council members would like to look at it further, but all four I talked to at Friday’s special meeting are happy with the budget.
"Compared to last year, this budget is really amazing,” Ward 6 councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said. “We have a new finance director, a new city manager and they have a fresh approach and a very easy to understand budget book for us to go through."
In the preliminary budget, all general employees, police officers, and firefighters will get their scheduled pay increases. There are also 19 new positions budgeted...most of those are for the new public safety facility. It also proposes using money generated from the city's rolling stock.
"So basically we have a one-time opportunity this year to purchase some things we need,” Fortenbaugh said. “Some fire trucks and different capital assets."
Michael Cleghorn, the city manager, would like to see Emergency Communications become a standalone department. So, that's also included in this budget. This is Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins first time being a part of the city’s budget process. She said she was happy with today's meeting.
"So this year we're ahead of time, we're able to look at it, and as citizens can see this, they can have questions ahead of time they can ask because I think everybody wants to be transparent with the budget so they know where their dollars are being spent," Hankins said.
There is a 2.1 percent utility rate increase proposed for 2019-2020, not to balance the budget, but rather to pay for increased costs of materials. The council is tentatively planning to meet next Thursday if the council members absent agree to the date.
