Microsoft joins $1 trillion club

(CNN) - Microsoft made some financial history Thursday.
The tech giant became just the third company in U.S. history to reach a market value of $1 trillion.
Apple and Amazon first hit that mark last August.
Microsoft hit the mark one day after reporting a 19-percent jump in earnings compared to a year ago.
However, the company’s time in the trillion-dollar club was brief as it ended Thursday with a value of about $990 billion.
In the past year, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon have taken turns as the U.S.'s most valuable listed company, which means they are also atop the world.
The world’s most valuable companies as of February 2019 also include Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook and JPMorgan Chase, according to Investopedia.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.