Sheriff’s office updating sex offender map

COTTON COUNTY, OK (TNN) - The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.
They're looking for assistance with the Oklahoma Sex Offender registry and the two thousand feet rule.
If you are operating a daycare within Cotton County that is receiving state or federal funds, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
They’re compiling a list of business names, addresses, and contact information so their map can be accurately updated to reflect all of the current qualifying daycares.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.