Businesses give away hundreds of oak trees

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -A pair of Lawton businesses are working together to help beautify the city, all while reaching out to the community.
Park Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery are giving away 300 Shumard Oak Trees Saturday. Shumard Oaks grow large and provide shade. They also are drought resistant. The two businesses came together to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day, but also to share some beauty with the people of Lawton.
Holly Naberhaus, with Parks Jones Realty, says "Trees add beauty to homes, trees and landscaping add curb appeal, and buyers see trees and landscaping as adding value to homes."
Ricky Harrison, of Naturescape Nursery adds, "It’s just a great way to give back to the community and our loyal customers who have stood by us, we want to give back to them and it’s an Arbor Day Celebration, and what better way to celebrate than to plant a tree and making Lawton a better place to live?
You can pick up a tree at Naturescape Nursery Saturday with the first 300 customers getting a tree. The nursery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Trees are limited to one per family.
