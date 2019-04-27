Dog remains by dead owner’s side on hiking trail

EATONVILLE, WA (KCPQ/CNN) - A 64-year-old man died while he was out hiking with his dog in Washington.
His loyal dog never left his side.
Search crews said Daisy stood by her owner for about a day waiting for rescuers.
It all started early Thursday morning when a wife called 911 to report her husband and dog missing.
Throughout the entire day, Pierce County search crews scoured the area.
Around 4:45 p.m. crews said they heard the dog barking near a steep embankment above the Marshall River.
It took another 30 minutes to get to the location, where rescue crews found the missing man's body.
The medical examiner said the man died from a heart disease.
Officials said the victim often went hiking, but he did not leave his wife a note.
“It’s ever more important for you to tell someone where you’re going, when you should return, and what to do if you don’t return, and that answer should be something like call 911,” said Jennifer Brenes, president of King County Search and Rescue.
Brenes said as hiking season kicks into full swing in this part of the country, more and more calls will come in for rescues.
"It's just a series, sometimes, of unfortunates that can lead them into a situation,” she said. “That's why we're here. That's why we exist."
Search and rescue crews would much rather you make it back down the trail on your own.
The best way to do that is be prepared.
Copyright 2019 KCPQ via CNN. All rights reserved.