Drvier injured in three-vehicle crash

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Traffic was backed up on Rogers Lane after a crash involving three vehicles.
The collision happened just after 6 p.m. Friday on Roger’s Lane and Morningside Drive.
Police say the driver of a tan Toyota camry was distracted and rear ended a white hyundai that had stopped for traffic – making that car rear end the truck in front of it.
The driver in the hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That person was also cited for driving under suspension, and without insurance.
The camry’s driver was cited for failing to pay attention while driving.
One lane of traffic was closed off as officials handled the crash.
