Duncan Regional participated in national take-back drug day

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Today Duncan Regional Hospital participated in national take-back drug day.
The hospital worked with the group Pathways to give locals an convenient place to drop off their unused or expired prescription drugs.
They were able to fill up multiple trash bags full of different types of medication.
Organizers say Stephens County ranks close to the bottom of the state in opiod death rate.
The executive director of Pathways says they wanted to give people a place to dispose of the medicine before they ended up in the wrong hands.
“Stephens County actually had over 500 pounds of medications disposed of in the last year. So we know that people are interested, they want to be educated and they want to be able to take care of their family members or people they care for and not be able to have them exposed to medications they could possibly overdose on,” said Pathways Executive Director Kim Whaley.
Along with the prescription drug disposal, Pathways also provided people with home medication lock boxes.
