First Alert 7 Forecast: storms in north Texas this evening; next week we all have several chances

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Next week is looking active with several chances for storms, including the threat of severe storms and flooding.
A big difference from north to south this evening. Scattered severe storms are likely in north Texas but most of southwest Oklahoma will stay quiet. Storms may contain large hail and damaging winds, reaching Wichita Falls around 10pm. Temperatures in the low 70s at 9PM. Overnight, any storms or showers will end by midnight to 2AM, then partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy tomorrow with winds shifting back to the south and highs around 80. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Scattered storms are expected to develop Monday evening and become widespread Monday night and possibly last into Tuesday. There is a threat of severe storms with large hail and damaging winds. Highs in the mid 70s Tuesday.
From Wednesday into the weekend, we will stay unsettled with at least isolated to scattered storm chances each day. Highs will stay in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.