LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! Conditions are quiet for most in the viewing area, and it should remain that way through this afternoon. There are a few isolated showers around the Texoma viewing area that we could see push in through mid to late morning. Everywhere will clear out this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s. This evening isolated showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will develop out to the west and push southeast. Counties in far western and southwestern Texoma have the best chance of seeing these evening storms. The main threats we will keep an eye on are wind and hail.
Tomorrow afternoon should stay dry and quiet with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the evening hours there is another very low chance for a round of strong to severe isolated storms in far western Texoma.
Monday morning through the afternoon more quiet weather will return before widespread showers and storms move into Texoma. Those storms will linger into the early morning hours Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening will hold the highest chance for severe weather in Texoma. Wind, hail, and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. We will also have to watch for widespread flooding, especially in northwestern Texoma. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday more showers and storms are expected for portions of the viewing area, but then we should catch a break next Saturday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
