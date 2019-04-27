LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! Conditions are quiet for most in the viewing area, and it should remain that way through this afternoon. There are a few isolated showers around the Texoma viewing area that we could see push in through mid to late morning. Everywhere will clear out this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s. This evening isolated showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will develop out to the west and push southeast. Counties in far western and southwestern Texoma have the best chance of seeing these evening storms. The main threats we will keep an eye on are wind and hail.