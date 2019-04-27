Lawton Police investigating overnight shooting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Saturday at 2:30 a.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of SW Lee Blvd on a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the victims who had been shot. The cause of the shooting is unknown.
Witnesses were transported to the station for interviews. The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview all witnesses.
The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment to their injuries.
