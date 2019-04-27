Lawton sorority cleans up 38th street

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The one mile stretch of 38th street between Gore and Lee is a lot cleaner, thanks to a Lawton sorority.
The Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. picked up trash for a couple hours on Saturday.
The sorority adopted the street about a year ago, and cleans it up just about every month.
The chapter president, Andrea Famer, said they do this because they are members of the community and want to do their part to maintain it.
“Well, they’re coming out here in great spirits, motivated," said Farmer. "We know we have a job to do, and we can’t do that job without being in the community and being seen.”
Farmer also said that if there is any women in the community who are a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. that has recently moved to the area, to reach out to her at (580) 512-9862, and get reconnected. Farmer said they would love to have you in the Lawton chapter.
