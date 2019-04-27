Maine becomes latest state to replace Columbus day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(CNN) - Maine has joined the growing list of states doing away with Columbus Day.
The second Monday in October will now be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The change passed the state legislature with bipartisan support.
Friday, Gov. Janet Mills signed the measure into law during a ceremony at the Maine State House, joined by representatives from several Native American nations.
The move is part of an effort to confront some of the more controversial aspects of U.S. history.
It’s also a recognition of the historical truth that Christopher Columbus was neither the first person nor the first European to set foot in the Americas.
"Today we take a step towards healing, towards inclusiveness, towards writing that fuller and deeper history," Mills said.
At least seven other states have changed Columbus Day into a holiday honoring Native Americans.
The change does not impact the federal Columbus Day holiday.
