Proud 580 hosts Duncan’s first ever pride parade

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Pride 580 hosted Duncan’s first ever LGBTQ pride parade.
Proud 580 is an organization based in Duncan that works to connect LGBTQ members of the community.
The organization’s founder Jacob Howerton says this parade will help people in Duncan know they belong.
“I was being bullied for who I was, and I was tired of it. I was ready to see a change, I was ready to see Duncan become better, not worse,” said Jacob Howerton.
Around 15-20 people gathered on Main St and walked 7 blocks towards the Stephens County Courthouse.
They all marched with one goal in mind.
“We’re trying to raise awareness to every LGBT. You matter, you are valid, and you are here to stay,” said parade participant Khristian Faulk.
When they arrived on the courthouse steps, Howerton gave a speech saying how proud he was of this group, and their bravery to be who they are.
For a group that started off as strangers, many now say they can call each other friends.
One new member of Proud580 says finding this group is a blessing.
“It was good, and it made me feel good inside to find people that I could actually connect with in my hometown, where I’ve been scared to be myself," said 580 member Jeweleya Brady.
When the parade started, the group was met with some resistance from two men reading scripture through a loud speaker. One participant says she wasn't surprised, but being together helped them deal with it.
“I’m not one who deals with confrontation like that, I normally cower and hide. It felt like a knot in my stomach, but when we started marching today, that just went away,” said Faulk.
Proud 580 tried to get a spot in the OKC Pride Parade in June, but were told to host an event in their hometown to see the turnout.
“We just wanted to get an experience of what’s it like. Now we will take it the court, or whoever we need to try and get a parade," said Howerton.
