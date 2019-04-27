Psi Upsilon Chapter conducts quarterly highway cleanup

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Roger’s Lane is a lot cleaner thanks to a local fraternity who got out Saturday morning to pick up trash.
Psi Upsilon Chapter gathered trash and debris from Oklahoma’s Highway 62 between 52nd and 82nd Street. This is part of their Adopt a Highway initiative.
Their purpose is to increase environmental awareness and social responsibility through the highway adoption program. Vice President, Ronnie Mathis said they want to keep the community looking good.
“It’s a great thing to be able to give back to the community, to do something for the community, and be a face of the community at the same time. It’s always good to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself. Always good to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself," said Mathis.
The chapter conducts this highway cleanup four times a year.
