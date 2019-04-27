Representative Daniel Pae discusses bill progress at town hall meeting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Community members and Representative Daniel Pae met for a town hall meeting at the Lawton Public Library on Saturday.
It was the fourth town hall meeting since the legislative session began, and Representative Pae described the progress from the state capitol.
“About ongoing discussions as far as what to do with the Medicaid program. There’s the Oklahoma plan that’s being talked about. In the legislature we talked about COLAs, and we talked about education, what to do about teacher pay and classroom funding. So, both are very important topics," said Representative Pae. "I also emphasized criminal justice reform, as we’re trying to make progress on, during the last few weeks of session.”
Community members asked several questions about the bills, and something unexpected...
“Then I ask him at the conclusion of the session if there’s something that we, in the audience, we, in the community, can do to help him," said Howard Kuchta. "Because I think it’s true that the legislators that we elect are only going to be as strong as the support we provide to them. So, we’re just eager to do that as much as we can.”
“Well, I’m really humbled by that question about how citizens can help their elected officials," said Representative Pae. "Like I said to the gentleman, I think the best way to help us is to be engaged and to be informed about what’s going on in the legislature.”
Pae encourages citizens to voice their comments and concerns, and also to attend the meetings if possible.
“So, please just come to the town halls and ask good questions, and I’m going to do my best and continue to be active in the community through this position, and if there’s anything that you guys need from me, let me know," said Representative Pae. "That’s what I’m here for.”
The next town hall meeting is slated for Saturday, May 18th, at the Lawton Public Library.
