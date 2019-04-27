Teen to go to trial in toddler death

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -A Lawton teen will soon be formally arraigned and charged with the death of a 2-year-old girl.
17-year-old Zy’quan Kelley waived his preliminary hearing Friday.
According to court documents, Kelley was watching the girl with his brother in October of 2018. Investigators say he was heard yelling at her before his brother said he heard four loud smacks. An autopsy report showed the girl died of blunt force injuries.
Kelley has been ordered to appear in court at the beginning of May.
