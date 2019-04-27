Two local businesses beautify the community by giving away trees

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Many people enjoyed the sun Saturday by going out and picking up a tree to take home and plant.
Park Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery worked to giveaway 300 Shumard Oak Trees.
Shumard Oaks grow large and provide shade and are drought resistant.
Holly Naberhaus with Park Jones Realty said they did this to help beautify the community. She said close to 140 trees were already given away in just a couple hours of opening.
“We feel that’s it’s so important, both Park Jones Realty and Naturescape to give back to the community that has been so supportive of both our businesses, and we really have both a heart for service. We feel like anything we can do to add beauty and value to the Lawton Fort Sill community really makes a difference," said Naberhaus.
She said this is not the first time Park Jones Realty partnered with Naturescape Nursery to give away trees.
