Galilee Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 100 years of service

“Well, you know, every time I look at television, it says, ‘your happy place,’ and they show the casino. Well, this is my happy place,” said Dr. Monts. “This is where I enjoy being. This is who I enjoy being with. There’s not a person in this church that I don’t like or love to be around, and when I’m here it feels like I’m just one step away from heaven, and since I’m not ready to go to heaven yet, I’m just going to enjoy being here.”