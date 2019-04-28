Galilee Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 100 years of service

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton celebrated a milestone... 100 years of serving the community!
“100 years of anything means that you have lasted down through the ages, and that’s what we’ve done,” said Dr. Cheryl Monts, with the GMBC program committee and youth department.
Church members celebrated their 100 year milestone by marching around their church, followed by a balloon release.
“It means a lot for us to be able to celebrate the fact that we have a lot of history, religious and civic history, that has gone on with this church and in this community," said Michael Logan, pastor of GMBC. "The church is very active in the Lawton/Fort Sill community.”
Dr. Monts, a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church since 1963, said the church means more to her than just a place of worship.
“Well, you know, every time I look at television, it says, ‘your happy place,’ and they show the casino. Well, this is my happy place,” said Dr. Monts. “This is where I enjoy being. This is who I enjoy being with. There’s not a person in this church that I don’t like or love to be around, and when I’m here it feels like I’m just one step away from heaven, and since I’m not ready to go to heaven yet, I’m just going to enjoy being here.”
Even after a century of service, Pastor Logan said the church continues to lives by their motto...
“Called to serve. Anointed to love," said Pastor Logan. "That’s what we try to practice throughout this community.”
