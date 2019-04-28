New information released from deadly weekend shooting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - New information has been released in an early Saturday morning shooting which left one dead and another injured.
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Lawton Police Officer conducted a traffic stop. While the officer was speaking to the driver, the officer heard a woman talking from the driver’s cell phone. The driver told the officer that the woman on the phone was her sister, and that the driver was on her way to pick her up at an after party by Old School on Lee Blvd.
Then, the woman screamed and gunshots were heard through the cell phone.
Lawton Police officers were then dispatched to the location.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two victims on the ground. One of the victims was dead and the other was wounded, both from gunshots. The second victims was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said the altercation started in the K-9 Motorcycle Bar, then later it moved outside to the parking lot, where both victims were shot.
No suspects have been identified at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.
