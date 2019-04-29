BYU valedictorian told thousands he’s gay at a school convocation

PROVO, UTAH (Gray News/CNN) - A valedictorian at Brigham Young University came out as gay during his graduation speech.
On Friday, Matt Easton graduated with a 4.0 GPA, earning his degree in political science. But, it’s not his academic accomplishments that has people talking.
“I stand before my family, friends, and graduating class today to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God,” said Easton.
Since the announcement Easton has received both praise and criticism.
He later shared more information about his words during graduation in a Twitter post.
“I’ve never come out publicly before, Easton said. I had to - only my close relatives and my close friends, not even all of my family knew.”
They were about to.
When tasked by the school with writing a speech that was a celebration for all, he made a choice. Friday morning was when the world would know.
“I felt it was important to share both for myself and for the LGBTQ+ community at BYU. While I don’t speak for everyone - my own experience is all I can vouch for -I hope that people know that we ARE here at BYU, and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” Easton wrote in a Twitter post.
He thanked both BYU's Political Science Department and the College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences for giving him the platform.
In an interview, Easton said he’s still figuring out what feels right long term.
"There comes a time when I'm going to have to start thinking about these questions, you know?" he replied. "Am I going to get married? Am I going to have children? What are these pressures that my family and my parents want for me to do? Are they a reality for me? Um... those are some pretty hard questions and I don't have the answers to all of them."
Dr. John Holbein, assistant professor of the Department of Political Science and Easton’s faculty advisor, tweeted his support for Easton.
"Not many people are given a platform where they can speak in front of all their peers and these peers' families," Easton said. "I was nervous. I'm still a little nervous about it. You know there's people that are telling me I went too far, people telling me I didn't go far enough. Ultimately, I had to do what felt right to me."
According to the school’s website, BYU’s Honor Code doesn’t ban gay students, but prohibits “homosexual behavior,” including all forms of physical intimacy that “give expression to homosexual feelings.”
Copyright 2019 Gray television via CNN. All rights reserved.